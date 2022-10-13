Jeev Milkha Invitational: Kartik’s team wins Pro-Am event

Gurugram-based professional Kartik Sharma and his team won the Pro-Am event of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2022 held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Kartik’s team, comprising amateurs Ravinesh Kumar, Anant Digvijay Singh and Dilesh Gathani, won the event with a total score of 52..

Delhi-based professional Sachin Baisoya and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 53.5, while Bengaluru-based M Dharma’s team finished second runner-up with a score of 53.9.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole No. 8 was won by Brigadier HS Gill, whose shot landed three feet and three inches from the pin.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole No. 11 was won by Raza Kau,r whose shot landed seven feet from the hole.

The prize for the straightest drive on hole No. 5 was won by D K Jha, whose shot landed five inches from the centre of the fairway. The prize for the straightest drive on hole No. 13 was won by Sandeep Jasuja whose shot landed on the centre of the fairway.

Meanwhile, the team comprising amateurs Ajay Wadhwa, Tony Bedi, Bhav Karan Singh and led by professional Karandeep Kocchar finished at the sixth position.