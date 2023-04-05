Regulatory panel directs Chandigarh electricity department to ensure proper manpower

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has directed the UT electricity department to ensure availability of sufficient manpower for proper functioning of the department during the summer season.

Raising the issue of shortage of manpower with the commission, stakeholders submitted that in view of Electricity (rights of consumers) Rules 2020 notification, there is an acute shortage of manpower at all levels to render satisfactory services to consumers.

Notably, the JERC had earlier approved manpower levels in 2014 after a study showed 1,419 personnel against sanctioned posts of 1,720. As on March 31, 2015, only 1,014 posts were filled. There was a deficiency of 30 Class A, 194 Class B and 105 Class C personnel, the stakeholders said, adding that the shortfall needed to be fixed.

In response to the issue, the electricity department submitted that the JERC recommendations dated December 29, 2014, had been submitted to the Union ministry of power on July 14, 2015, and ministry vide letter dated May 5, 2017, had raised certain observations which remained under consideration of the competent authority and the matter remained in abeyance and is under process.

Further, in view of decisions taken at different stages due to privatisation of the department, numbers of posts under various categories have fallen under the category of deemed abolished. Accordingly, a case has been forwarded to higher authorities for revival of 612 posts of Group-C, so that these can be filled on a regular basis. Apart from this, the filling up of alive posts of various categories is already under process, stated the department.

After hearing from the department, the commission directed it to ensure sufficient manpower is available for proper functioning of the department.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders requested suitable action against the midway termination of Smart Grid Project for installation of smart meters in the city.

However, the department stated that the Smart Grid project for pan city had been dropped by the Centre. They were, however, quick to add that the department was exploring other possibilities for installation of smart meters in remaining areas.

The commission directed the department to ensure the installation is carried out on priority.

