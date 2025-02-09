Jhajjar man booked for raping 32-yr-old woman

The Charkhi Dadri police have booked a Jhajjar man for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman and keeping her hostage for five days. The Charkhi Dadri police have booked a Jhajjar man for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman and keeping her hostage for five days. (Representational image)

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she befriended a man hailing from Jhajjar on Instagram.

“The accused mounted pressure on me and took me to Ahmedabad, where he raped me. He also made the video of the incident and threatened to make it viral if I narrated the ordeal to anyone. Then he took me to his house in Jhajjar, where he raped me several times. When I tried to run away from there, the accused’s friend locked me inside a room. Then the accused beat me up and threatened to kill my children and husband,” the woman said.

The Charkhi Dadri police have registered a case against the accused under sections 126, 127(2), 3(5), 351(3) and 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who is at large.