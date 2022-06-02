Jharkhand man held with 2.6-kg opium in Ludhiana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The CIA staff-2 arrested a Jharkhand man with 2.6-kg opium on Wednesday; he told police during interrogation that he has been involved in drug peddling for the past two and a half years and used to smuggle the contraband by train to avoid checking
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Ranjeet Kumar, 36. He was arrested near the vegetable market on Chandigarh Road during a special checking.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff- 2, said that Kumar told them during interrogation that he has been involved in drug peddling for the past two and a half years and used to smuggle the contraband by train to avoid checking. A drugs case has been lodged against the accused and police are trying to find out if he has a past criminal record.

