Jhelum Stadium renamed after India’s first CDS General Rawat

A stadium on the foothills of Janbazpora hillock in Baramulla has been named after the first CDS of India, General Bipin Rawat, who also served as the GoC of 19 infantry Division also known as Dagger Division based in the north Kashmir’s border town.

The J&K government issued a late-night order to rename “Jhelum Stadium, Janbazpora, Baramulla” as “General Bipin Rawat Stadium”. (HT Photo)

General Bipin Rawat, the former chief of defence staff (CDS), died along with 13 other persons in an air crash on December 8, 2021. General Rawat had served in Kashmir, especially in north Kashmir in various capacities.

. The stadium was established around three decades ago on the outskirts of Baramulla town to promote sports activities in northern parts of Kashmir.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to renaming of Jhelum Stadium Janbazpora Baramulla as General Bipin Rawat Stadium. The youth services and sports department and deputy commissioner, Baramulla shall take immediate necessary steps including amending their records for effecting the change. It further ordered that the divisional commissioner Kashmir shall ensure that an appropriate event is organised in connection with the naming of the stadium,” reads the order issued by Sanjeev Verma, commissioner secretary to the J&K government.

The government decided after former municipal council president Omar Kakroo wrote a letter to the J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha last month in which he had sought the naming of the stadium in memory of General Bipin Rawat who had served in Baramulla for two years as the GoC 19 infantry Division. “As he (Bipin Rawat) had contributed very much for sports in Kashmir and Baramulla it is a pride to have this stadium named after him,” said Omar Kakroo and thanked the government for taking this step.

“General Rawat took many initiatives about the upliftment of sports in Baramulla when he was heading the Dagger Division. He is being immensely remembered by the people of town,” he added.

Another local, Nisar Ahmad who had become an acquaintance of General Bipin Rawat during his tenure in Baramulla termed this as a tribute to the General. “After renaming this place we are hopeful this stadium will be developed to an international standard so big events could be held here including IPL matches,” he said.

