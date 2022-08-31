J&K: 8 dead as SUV falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Eight persons, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed and three others injured when the SUV in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a 300ft gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vehicle was on its way from Chingam to Chatroo and the accident occurred around 3.15pm near Bonda village. All the passengers who died belonged to Bonda village.

As per officials, cops and Rashtriya Rifles personnel along with locals carried out the rescue operation.

Five persons were found dead on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, officials said, adding three more injured were hospitalised in a critical condition.

Senior superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat reached the accident site and supervised the rescue operation, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad, 35; his brother Nazir Ahmad, 25; Mohammad Akbar, 28; his brother Fareed, 25; Nusrat Banoo, 16; Fareed Hussain, 25; Shareef, 25; and Noor Hussain, 35.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured -- Khatoon Begum, Akhter Hussain and Manzoor Ahmad -- are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident “unfortunate” and said “all possible help, as required, will be provided”.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” he tweeted.

Former minister GM Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives and demanded immediate ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boy dies, 15 hurt in Katra mishap

A boy from Agra was killed and 15 other pilgrims were injured near Katra after a bus overturned at Kadmal village on Tuesday evening.

Reasi deputy magistrate Babila Rakwal said, “A minor boy from Agra died and 15 others were injured after their bus hit a parked vehicle. Following the collision, both the buses overturned and as a result, pilgrims on their way from Katra to Jammu suffered injuries.”

“All the passengers were from outside J&K. Five of the injured were referred to GMC Jammu and 10 others were referred to a health centre in Katra,” she added.