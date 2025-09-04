Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

J&K ACB presents chargesheet against ex-patwari in graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 08:06 am IST

The case was registered against Mir under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at police station ACB, Srinagar, Kashmir, before the additional special judge anti-corruption court, Srinagar

J&K ACB on Wednesday presented chargesheet against Abdul Rashid Mir, then Patwari Halqa Arigam Budgam in a graft case.

ACB spokesman said that the FIR was registered on June 13, 2023, on a written complaint alleging therein that accused demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 as bribe for providing a report concerning a fire incident in which the residential house of complainant was damaged. (File)
ACB spokesman said that the FIR was registered on June 13, 2023, on a written complaint alleging therein that accused demanded 3,000 as bribe for providing a report concerning a fire incident in which the residential house of complainant was damaged. (File)

The case was registered against Mir under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at police station ACB, Srinagar, Kashmir, before the additional special judge anti-corruption court, Srinagar.

ACB spokesman said that the FIR was registered on June 13, 2023, on a written complaint alleging therein that accused demanded 3,000 as bribe for providing a report concerning a fire incident in which the residential house of complainant was damaged.

“A trap was laid down and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting 1,500 as bribe from the complainant. The bribe money was recovered on the spot and chemical tests later confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on the accused’s hands,” the spokesman said, adding that based on the facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation established the commission of offence u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the accused public servant Abdul Rashid Mir, the then Halqa Patwari Arigam Budgam.

“After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution from the government charge-sheet was presented before the Court of Additional Special Anti-Corruption Judge Srinagar, today on 03 September 2025 for judicial determination. The next date of hearing has been fixed on October 20.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K ACB presents chargesheet against ex-patwari in graft case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On