J&K ACB presents chargesheet against ex-patwari in graft case

J&K ACB on Wednesday presented chargesheet against Abdul Rashid Mir, then Patwari Halqa Arigam Budgam in a graft case. ACB spokesman said that the FIR was registered on June 13, 2023, on a written complaint alleging therein that accused demanded ₹ 3,000 as bribe for providing a report concerning a fire incident in which the residential house of complainant was damaged. (File)

The case was registered against Mir under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at police station ACB, Srinagar, Kashmir, before the additional special judge anti-corruption court, Srinagar.

ACB spokesman said that the FIR was registered on June 13, 2023, on a written complaint alleging therein that accused demanded ₹3,000 as bribe for providing a report concerning a fire incident in which the residential house of complainant was damaged.

“A trap was laid down and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹1,500 as bribe from the complainant. The bribe money was recovered on the spot and chemical tests later confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on the accused’s hands,” the spokesman said, adding that based on the facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation established the commission of offence u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the accused public servant Abdul Rashid Mir, the then Halqa Patwari Arigam Budgam.

“After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution from the government charge-sheet was presented before the Court of Additional Special Anti-Corruption Judge Srinagar, today on 03 September 2025 for judicial determination. The next date of hearing has been fixed on October 20.”