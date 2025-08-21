J&K ACB produce challan against 14 in illegal building facilitation case

Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau produced chargesheet against 14 accused, including 11 officers of Srinagar municipal corporation and one from revenue department, in connection with misusing their official positions and giving undue benefits to private persons. The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed on October 7. (File)

ACB spokesman said that in case for the commission of offences of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. Svt. 2006, 120-B RPC at police station ACB Srinagar, Kashmir, before the Court of special anti-corruption judge, Srinagar, against 14 accused, including 11 officers/officials of the Srinagar MC, one revenue official, and two private beneficiaries in connection with abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy, and conferring undue benefit to private individuals.

“The instant case was registered following allegations that officers of SMC, in connivance with revenue authorities, facilitated illegal construction on state land at Barthana, Qamarwari (Khasra No. 90). The building permission was fraudulently issued in the name of Ghulam Qadir Sofi, who had died in 2008, but was actually misused by his son Mohammad Arif Sofi to raise a commercial building in violation of approved drawings. He also used manipulated revenue records to encroach adjoining state land, with the active support of the accused public servants,” he said, adding that the investigation conducted by police station ACB Srinagar, on the basis of oral and documentary evidence, has fully substantiated the charges levelled against the accused officers/officials and private beneficiaries. “The conspiracy between the accused government functionaries and the beneficiary was proved beyond doubt.”

After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution of public servants from the government the chargesheet against 14 accused persons, including 12 public servants and two private beneficiaries was produced before the of court of additional judge anti-corruption Srinagar for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed on October 7.