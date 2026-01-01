J&K: ACB registered 78 FIRs in 2025

The Jammu & Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) registered 78 FIRs, unearthed major land scam, secured convictions and strengthen preventive vigilance and public outreach, the agency said in a statement. ACB issued 41 alert notes and 91 advisories to the government, targeting significant systemic deficiencies, procedural lapses, and corruption-prone areas revealed during verifications, surprise checks, and complaint examinations, the statement read. (File)

ACB said that in the year 2025, it registered and investigated a substantial number of corruption-related cases, including trap cases against public servants for demanding and accepting bribes, as well as matters involving disproportionate assets and misuse of official position.

“The bureau investigated 78 cases, which included 36 trap cases, 18 disproportionate-assets cases, 15 cases of abuse of official position, eight cases in connection with a major land scam involving the fraudulent alienation of custodian land and one case related to illegal appointments. Charge-sheets were filed before the competent courts in 43 cases, demonstrating the bureau’s commitment to prompt and professional investigation. Among the cases adjudicated before the courts, seven cases ended in conviction in the year 2025, culminating in the conviction of 13 accused persons,” the statement said, adding that these efforts included verification of complaints, scrutiny of suspicious transactions and issuance of advisories to plug procedural loopholes vulnerable to corruption. “During the year, 703 verifications were carried out in the bureau, leading to successful disposal of 764 amid them, including matters pending from the previous year.”

The statement said during the year 2025, ACB issued 41 alert notes and 91 advisories to the government, targeting significant systemic deficiencies, procedural lapses, and corruption-prone areas revealed during verifications, surprise checks, and complaint examinations. “ACB referred 15,197 matters over the course of last five years, of which 12,406 were disposed of, reflecting a disposal rate of about 90%, while 3,960 matters were disposed off in the year 2025. 18 new joint surprise checks, successfully concluding 19 such checks (including backlog) during the year. It also registered 25 Preliminary Enquiries (PEs), of which 20 were finalized and disposed of within the same period.”