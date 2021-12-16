J&K: Accommodation for female BSF personnel inaugurated

The Border Security Force’s (BSF’s) Jammu frontier IG, DK Boora, on Wednesday inaugurated Mahila Jawan barrack and other residential infrastructure on the Indo-Pak International Border. “In continuation to its efforts to provide comfortable and modern infrastructure on the International Border, BSF Jammu frontier IG DK Boora accompanied by DIG Surjit Singh inaugurated the Mahila Jawan barrack, SO’s barrack and cook house-cum-dining hall at the border outposts in RS Pura sector of Jammu,” said a BSF spokesperson. Boora said that BSF Jammu was committed to providing comfortable infrastructure to its personnel on BOPs and these building/structure were constructed within the given time frame. “These infrastructures have been constructed under a scheme of the ministry of home affairs for bringing all border outposts in accordance as per the guidelines of composite BOPs. This will enhance the satisfaction and proper comfort of the BSF troops who are performing arduous and tough duty on the border,” said the IG. DIG Jammu sector Surjit Singh was instrumental in timely completion of these infrastructure as per the quality standards prescribed under government guidelines, the spokesperson said.

Plaint filed against fraudsters for offering fake helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, on Wednesday reviewed the helicopter operations for the shrine. “Some unscrupulous elements are illegally offering helicopter tickets from Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra through their websites/travel portals/travel agencies,” said Kumar. Taking a serious note of the false, frivolous and unlawful bookings, Kumar said the matter regarding fleecing of pilgrims has already been taken up with the crime branch and cyber branch of J&K Police. The CEO said they have not authorised any agent, agency or person to use the shrine board’s name to sell or undertake online bookings for any services. All online services offered by the shrine board are through the www.maavaishnodevi.org and MATA VAISHNO DEVI APP only, he added.

Jammu college renamed after Padma Sachdev

Government PG College for Women at Gandhi Nagar was on Wednesday renamed as Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, here at a ceremony organised in collaboration with district administration. The chief guest on the occasion was Ashutosh Sharma and the guest of honour was Chander Mohan Gupta, Jammu mayor. Prof Sangita Nagari, principal, spoke about the achievements of Padma Sachdev right from her childhood towards her becoming a legend through her literary ramble.

J&K sees 147 new Covid cases

J&K on Wednesday recorded 147 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,39,271 while three more deaths pushed the death toll to 4,503. Srinagar district recorded the highest of 47 cases followed by 20 in Jammu. There are 1,446 active cases in the UT, while the recoveries reached 3,33,322.

J&K to roll out trilingual land passbooks

J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the revenue department to roll out trilingual land passbooks as a measure to fill the information vacuum and promote people’s ease of access to the revenue record. The first-of-its-kind land passbook will be issued in Urdu, English, and Hindi languages. Under the Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the revenue department has scanned voluminous revenue records and placed them in the public domain under the ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ for people’s scrutiny.

Panchayat delegation submits charter of demands to J&K LG

A five-member delegation of Kashmir unit of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Wednesday met lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and submitted a 19-point charter of demands pertaining to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by UT president of AJKPC Anil Sharma, the delegation urged the LG for early resolution of their issues, including financial empowerment of panchayats and adequate security to PRI members in vulnerable parts of J&K. “It is a long-pending demand of elected PRI members of J&K that on the pattern of MPLAD fund and MLA constituency development fund, panchayats may also be financially empowered and panchayat development fund be constituted with annual earmarking of ₹25 lakh for the development of panchayat halqa through gram sabha,” Sharma told mediapersons after submitting the memorandum.

