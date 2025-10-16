J&K assembly polls: BJP fields Devyani Rana from Nagrota

The BJP, on Wednesday, announced candidates for the ensuing bypolls to two assembly seats of Nagrota and Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The party fielded Aga Syed Mohsin from Budgam seat. (File)

The party announced Devyani Rana, daughter of late Devinder Singh Rana from Nagrota assembly constituency, meanwhile, fielding Aga Syed Mohsin from Budgam seat.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, J&K unit chief Sat Sharma and other leaders, Devyani Rana said that she would live up to the expectations of the party leadership.

The bypolls to two assembly seats in J&K were necessitated after Nagrota MLA Devinder Singh Rana died of an illness on October 31, 2024 and chief minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam seat and retained the Ganderbal seat. Omar had contested from two assembly seats in the 2024 polls and won from both the seats.

In 2014 assembly polls, Devinder Singh Rana had won the Nagrota seat by securing 48,113 votes.

Banking upon her father Devinder Rana’s connect with the people of Nagrota, Devyani is likely to retain the Nagrota seat, considered a BJP stronghold.