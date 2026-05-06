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J&K Bank posts record 2,363-crore profit in FY26

The bank, which declared the annual results here on Tuesday, said it was for the fourth consecutive financial year that the premier financial institute of Jammu and Kashmir posted record profits

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Jammu and Kashmir Bank posted its highest-ever annual profit of 2,363.47 crore for 2025-26 financial year, marking a 13% year-on-year rise from 2,082.46 crore in financial year 2024–25.

According to bank figures the Net Interest margin stood at 3.60%, return on assets rose to 1.37%, and Return on Equity was 16.85%. Gross NPA fell sharply to 2.5% from 3.37% last year, while Net NPA stood at 0.64%. (File)

The bank, which declared the annual results here on Tuesday, said it was for the fourth consecutive financial year that the premier financial institute of Jammu and Kashmir posted record profits.

The bank also recorded its best-ever quarterly profit of nearly 800 crore in Q4, up from 584.54 crore a year ago. The board approved the results on Tuesday at the bank’s corporate headquarters.

According to bank figures the Net Interest margin stood at 3.60%, return on assets rose to 1.37%, and Return on Equity was 16.85%. Gross NPA fell sharply to 2.5% from 3.37% last year, while Net NPA stood at 0.64%. Provision Coverage Ratio remained strong at over 90% and CRAR at 16.55%. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 56.18%.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K Bank posts record 2,363-crore profit in FY26
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K Bank posts record 2,363-crore profit in FY26
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