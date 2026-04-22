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J&K BJP leader locks Banihal hospital gate to protest doctor ‘shortage’

Bhat alleged that the acute shortage of doctors at SDH causing difficulty to the patients from Banihal, Ramsoo, and Gool sub-division

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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BJP leader Mohammad Saleem Bhat on Tuesday locked the main gate of Banihal sub-district hospital (SDH) and staged a sit-in on the premises over the shortage of doctors, briefly disrupting healthcare services.

The matter was settled after the authorities intervened and assured they would take up the issue for discussion. (File)

The matter was settled after the authorities intervened and assured they would take up the issue for discussion.

Bhat alleged that the acute shortage of doctors at SDH caused immense hardship to the patients from Banihal, Ramsoo, and Gool sub-divisions. “Despite repeatedly raising the issue of vacant specialist posts with the district administration, no concrete steps have been taken so far,” he said.

A consultant gynaecologist was attached with the directorate of health services Jammu last year following alleged misconduct. “Three doctors have proceeded on study leave and one has been deputed to district hospital Ramban. Under such a pathetic scenario, patients are deprived of proper healthcare services,” he said.

The situation was defused following intervention of police and sub-divisional magistrate, Banihal, Mohammad Naseeb. SDM assured that the matter would be taken up with higher authorities.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K BJP leader locks Banihal hospital gate to protest doctor ‘shortage’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K BJP leader locks Banihal hospital gate to protest doctor ‘shortage’
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