J&K braces for weeklong spell of snow, rains

Jammu and Kashmir is bracing up for three back-to-back approaching wet weather systems which are expected to bring rains and snow for nine days starting Monday night, the meteorological (MeT) department said.

The weather department also advised farmers and fruit growers to hasten the cultivation of their crops which may otherwise be damaged due to snowfall and low temperatures. “Farmers are advised to harvest their agricultural produces, fruits etc. Necessary pruning of trees and draining out excess water from orchards should also be completed,” the MeT advisory said.

MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) – moisture-laden winds blowing from the Mediterranean – is likely to hit J&K and adjoining regions from the night of October 31.

“Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rains in plains and light snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K most likely during October 31 (night) to late afternoon of November 1,” he said.

He said that thereafter cloudy weather was expected from November 1 to November 4, with a possibility of light rain or snow at some isolated places.

“Two more back-to-back WDs are likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from November 4 (afternoon) to November 8 (afternoon). Under the influence of above systems, light to moderate rain or snow in plains and light to moderate snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K most likely during the above period,” he said.

“During the above period there will be a drastic fall in day temperatures and we expect colder days ahead,” he said.

The department said that snowfall and low temperatures may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mughal Road and Sadnatop roads.

Kashmir’s resort towns of Gulmarg and Sonmarg received the season’s first snowfall on October 20.

This year, Jammu and Kashmir received the much-needed normal rainfall after two years of deficit monsoon, officials said. They said that Kashmir valley received 270 mm average rainfall from June 1 to September 29, an increase of 6% from the normal of 254 mm. Similarly, the Jammu division experienced 886mm average rainfall in the four monsoon months, an increase of 7% from the normal 826 mm.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation through Western Disturbances – moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean – with normally January and February as snow months and March and April (receiving above 100mm each) as the wettest rain months.