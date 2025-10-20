J&K CM calls for enhanced patient care

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday while inaugurating a national conference on patient safety at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) called for actionable outcomes to enhance patient care.

The conference was organised by SKIMS hospital administration on the theme “Every Error a Lesson, Every Lesson a Safer Care”.

CM Omar, while underscoring the significance of patient safety, said that patient safety and patient care are directly linked to efficient patient management. “The SKIMS should frame actionable outcomes through the conference deliberations that can be implemented across various hospitals in the UT.”

Minister for health and medical education Sakina Itoo said that there is need to strengthen research and education in medical institutions. “Recent initiatives at SKIMS, including the installation of a CT Scan, LINAC machine, 20 anaesthesia workstations, five mobile X-ray units, and other critical equipment reaffirmed the government’s commitment to further strengthening SKIMS,” she said.

Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, lauded SKIMS for maintaining high standards. “The institute’s highly skilled human resource has earned recognition globally — a testimony to SKIMS’ excellence.”

Founder director, Prof AK Nagpal, who was present on the occasion underscored the importance of such academic conferences. “These events play a vital role in improving patient care standards and fostering a culture of continuous learning in the healthcare system.”

SKIMS director Prof Mohammad Ashraf Ganie highlighted the institute’s continuous efforts to enhance patient care, academics and research. He elaborated on various initiatives taken during his tenure, including optimal utilisation of budget allocations, and strengthening institutional infrastructure.