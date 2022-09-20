J&K Congress passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party chief

JAMMU The Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as the next president.

“The meeting of newly elected PCC delegates unanimously passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as next president. The resolution was moved by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani held under the chairmanship of Ranjit Ranjan MP in the presence of AICC in charge of JK affairs Rajni Patil. The resolution was seconded by working president Raman Bhalla and passed unanimously by the raising of hands. As many as 170 out of 172 delegates of Jammu province attended today’s meeting,” said an official statement issued here.

Earlier, Ranjit Ranjan moved a resolution authorising the Congress president to nominate/elect the new PCC president and AICC members from Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution was seconded by Vikar Rasool and subsequently passed unanimously by the house.