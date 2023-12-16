J&K Congress pushes for statehood restoration, early polls

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) executive committee on Saturday unanimously presented resolutions seeking restoration of statehood and early assembly polls in J&K.

Referring to apex court verdict on Article 370, statehood and assembly polls, J&K Congress demanded restoration of statehood without any delay and assembly elections at the earliest (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J&K Congress unit president Vikar Rasool Wani welcomed the All India Congress Committee in-charge, J&K affairs, Rajni Patil and other participants.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The executive committee passed a resolution and recalled the role played by Congress under Mahatma Gandhi, first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and great stalwarts Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and others in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India and in recognising the aspirations of the people of J&K in the Constitution of India, extending certain guarantees under Article 370 in view of the special circumstances in which J&K acceded to India.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, in furtherance of their political agenda, has unilaterally removed those guarantees and downgraded the state into UT. People have lost their identity and rights to land and jobs and natural resources. The apex court has upheld the government action,” the resolution read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party urged the people of J&K to work with the national leadership for taking on board other like-minded parties and come out with a mechanism to fight for the constitutional safeguards for the protection of people’s rights to lands and jobs as well as resources and other cultural and linguistic identities.

Referring to apex court verdict on Article 370, statehood and assembly polls, J&K Congress demanded restoration of statehood without any delay and assembly elections at the earliest.