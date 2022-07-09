Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: Doctor among 3 killed in road accidents

Two men died on the spot when their Alto car collided with a dumper on Mansar Road near Nud in Samba district
In Ramban district, the doctor died when the car he was travelling in from Mahore in Reasi district plunged into a 300ft deep gorge at Shailkund in Sangaldan around noon. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 04:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A doctor on his way to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir was among three persons killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu region on Friday.

In Ramban district, the doctor died when the car he was travelling in from Mahore in Reasi district plunged into a 300ft deep gorge at Shailkund in Sangaldan around noon.

The deceased was identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed of Kulgam.

He was posted at the community health centre in Mahore.

According to BMO, Gool, Dr Bashir Ahmed, after medico-legal formalities, his body was handed over to his family members.

In another accident, two men died on the spot when their Alto car collided with a dumper on Mansar Road near Nud in Samba district.

The deceased were identified as Bhanu Jamwal, in his early 30s, and Kali, 29.

