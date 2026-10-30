J&K emerging as land of possibilities: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday called youth the greatest strength of the nation and said that all sections of society must participate in the fight against drugs. He said that J&K is emerging as a land of possibilities where youths are excelling in sports, education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha presents an award to a winner of 'Pedal Through Paradise Cycle Race 2026', in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI)

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Addressing the gathering of participants in a cycle race organised by police here, the LG said that the event reflected the optimism, self-confidence and vibrant spirit of a new J&K, driven by the energy and talent of its youth.

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He commended the J&K Police for extending their role beyond security and law enforcement through meaningful community outreach initiatives. He said that the programmes such as “Pedal Through Paradise” demonstrate a commitment to strengthening bonds of trust with citizens by combining discipline with inspiration and duty with social responsibility.

“Such initiatives are testimony to the fact that the J&K Police have combined security with compassion, discipline with inspiration, and duty with social commitment, so that bonds of the heart may be forged with the people of the Union Territory of J&K,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha said that the achievement of winners symbolises the changing face of J&K and highlighted the potential of youth to contribute to inclusive growth and national development. “The civic action programmes of the J&K Police have created new opportunities for youth engagement, skill development and sporting excellence, fostering confidence and constructive participation in society. The story of J&K is no longer confined to the challenges of the past but it is also the story of the efforts of the present and the possibilities of the future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha said that the achievement of winners symbolises the changing face of J&K and highlighted the potential of youth to contribute to inclusive growth and national development. “The civic action programmes of the J&K Police have created new opportunities for youth engagement, skill development and sporting excellence, fostering confidence and constructive participation in society. The story of J&K is no longer confined to the challenges of the past but it is also the story of the efforts of the present and the possibilities of the future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The LG said that J&K is emerging as a land of possibilities where youth are excelling in sports, education, innovation and entrepreneurship. “The true progress of any region is secured when its youth have access to opportunities, confidence in their abilities and a strong sense of unity. I have always emphasised that the true upliftment of any region occurs when its youth have faith in their eyes, opportunities in their hands, and a feeling of unity in their hearts,” he said.

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Sinha called upon citizens to embrace positive ideas, knowledge and innovation for collective advancement. He said the youth power is the nation’s greatest asset and encouraged young generation to actively participate in sports and community programmes.