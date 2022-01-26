J&K: Former BJP MLA Dina Nath joins Congress

Former BJP MLA Dina Nath Bhagat, a Dalit leader, on Tuesday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) .

He called the BJP “anti-Dalit” and said he joined the Congress because he was influenced by the party leadership and its track record.

In November 2020, Bhagat had resigned from the BJP and joined the Panthers Party for a short span.

He was welcomed into the party fold by Pradesh Congress Committee president GA Mir and working president Raman Bhalla besides other senior party leaders at the party headquarters here. Bhagat said he had resigned from the BJP because he felt “suffocated”. He said reasons for him to quit the BJP was its “double standards, especially on the issues of Dalits and weaker sections”.

Others who joined included Sham Lal, Mohammad Javed Malik, Sameer Malik, Rafia, Sahil Malik, and Tayub Malik.

“Bhagat, who won from Chenani in Udhampur district in the last assembly elections on a BJP ticket, is a secular leader and a well-known personality who has always served the people. His joining the Congress is a big boost for us,” said Mir.

NC, PDP leaders, prominent social activists join BJP

“The BJP welcomes everyone from every region and every religion,” said J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina while welcoming prominent political and social personalities from Mendhar in Poonch, who joined the saffron party here at the party headquarters on Tuesday.

The new entrants joined the BJP in the leadership of Sardar Kafeel Khan, former district president, Youth PDP, along with Sanjeev Kumar Fancy, Jagdish Chander Sharma, Om Prakash Sharma, Koshal Kumar Sharma, Kanav Narayan and Mohammad Rafiq Jatt.

Raina said the BJP had successfully gained the trust of common masses with the public oriented works and policies.