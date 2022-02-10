J&K govt to bear treatment cost, ensure rehabilitation of Srinagar acid attack victim

The Jammu and Kashmir government would bear the treatment expenses of the 24-year-old acid attack victim and ensure her complete rehabilitation, even as the police would file a chargesheet in the case in the next few days, officials said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman was hospitalised with burns after acid was thrown on her in Hawal area here on February 1.

“The government is bearing complete expenses of the treatment of the victim. She was provided monetary help and shifted to a Chennai hospital,” Srinagar deputy commissioner Aijaz Assad said.

He said the administration is duty-bound to provide for not only the treatment of the victim but her complete rehabilitation as well.

Assad said the doctors in Chennai have indicated a positive prognosis for the treatment and “we all pray for her speedy recovery”. The victim has suffered 5-9% burn injuries on her face and scalp.

He said the administration has geared up for regulating the sale of acid in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our market committees will regulate the sale of the acid in the city. Yesterday, 13 premises were sealed and this drive will continue,” he said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Balwal said the chargesheet in the case will be filed in the next few days.

“The investigation in the acid attack case is going on in full swing. In the next four to five days, our chargesheet will be filed. We will ensure strongest sections in this case are applied,” the SSP said.

The police had on February 2 arrested three persons, including the woman’s stalker, his friend and the man who sold the abrasive chemical.

The main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather, had gone to the victim’s workplace along with Momin Nazir Sheikh and thrown acid on her when she was returning home. She had rejected the main culprit’s marriage proposal, it has been reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had bought the acid from Mohd Saleem, a mechanic.