J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.

The LG also asked the administration to make necessary arrangements in the event of rain on Sunday, they said. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind, charitable and work for the greater good of humanity.

“Paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal. Reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, which teaches us to be kind, charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. Prayed for happiness and prosperity for people of J&K UT,” the LG wrote on Twitter.