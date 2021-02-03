J&K, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream, govt tells RS

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy told Parliament on Wednesday.

He told Rajya Sabha that 613 separatists, overground workers and stone pelters were detained in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 and 430 of them have been released so far.

Replying to another question, Reddy said after the constitutional changes and reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation.

“As a result, all the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and benefits of all the central laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country are now available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said.

Reddy said the change has brought about socio-economic development in both union territories, empowerment of people, removal of unjust laws, bringing in equity and fairness to those discriminated since ages who are now getting their due. These, along with comprehensive development, are a few of the important changes that are ushering both the new UTs towards peace and progress.

With the conduct of elections of panchayati raj institutions such as panches and sarpanches, block development councils and district development councils, the three-tier system of grassroots level democracy has now been established in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The minister also said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has reported that no person is under house arrest in the UT.

Reddy said the J&K administration approved a business revival package of ₹1,352.99 crore on September 25, 2020.

An amount of ₹434.08 crore was released up to December 31, 2020, out of which ₹250 crore was as economic package and ₹184.08 crore as Covid-19 relief. The amount of ₹434.08 crore has been fully utilised by December 31, he said.