J&K LG announces ex gratia of 5 lakh for Rajouri firing victims’ kin

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an ex gratia relief of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the firing incident outside an army camp in Rajouri town a day before.

“The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms, but still I announce an ex gratia relief of ₹5 lakh for each affected family,” Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.

Two men -- Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kishore -- were shot dead and a third Anil Kumar was injured on Friday morning near the gate of an army facility in Rajouri town that triggered violent protests by hundreds of locals, who sought an impartial probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of deceased men were consigned to flames at their native place Falyana on Saturday afternoon.

The cremations were attended by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, party’s general secretary Vibodh Gupta, BJP leader Neelam Langeh, Rajouri DC Vikas Kundal, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Haseeb Mughal and Rajouri SSP Choudhary Mohammad Aslam.

Raina claimed that LG Sinha spoke with Shambu Nath, elder brother of Kamal Kishore, and assured both the families every possible help from the administration.

The Indian Army’s Nagrota-based 16 Corps had issued a tweet shortly after the Friday incident and attributed the gunfire to “unidentified terrorists”, but, in a handwritten assurance with the signatures of the district administration, police and a senior army official, the corps had assured compensation for those killed and that “wrongful tweets” would be deleted.