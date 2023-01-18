J&K LG hands over job letter to wife of slain Kashmiri Pandit

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over the appointment letter of a government job to Sweety Bhat, wife of Puran Krishan Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian in October last year.

“Handed over appointment letter to Smt Sweety Bhat Ji, wife of Sh Puran Krishan Bhat Ji, who was killed by terrorists in Shopian. Assured all help to the family,” Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.

“We stand with the family of late Puran Krishan and committed for their well-being in the future,” he added.

Family members of Puran Krishan were also present at the Raj Bhawan.

On November 4 last year, Sinha had visited the family of Puran Krishan at Ban Talab and assured a government job to his wife Sweety, 41. Puran Krishan, a Kashmiri Pandit, was gunned down at Shopian on October 15, 2022.

His family had demanded adequate ex gratia, a government job and possession of their household goods lying in Shopian.

He was survived by his wife, daughter Shreya, 11, and son Shanu, 8, besides parents and a brother.

There has been a spillover of selective killings from Kashmir to Jammu as seven Hindus, including a four-year-old child, had died in two back-to-back terror attacks in Dhangri, 10km from Rajouri town, on January 1 and 2.

On January 3, with no substantial leads about the attackers, Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced ₹10-lakh reward for anyone sharing specific information about the perpetrators of the attacks.

“Anybody sharing specific information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri, shall be rewarded ₹10 lakh. The details of the informer shall be kept secret,” Rajouri police had stated in a message relayed on social networking sites.

“The information can be provided on 95965-20120, 70066-99696 and 01962-262515,” the message read further.

Since then, posters have also appeared at various places in Rajouri district.