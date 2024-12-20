J&K medical council seeks registration of doctors

J&K Medical Council on Friday sought registration of all doctors treating patients in J&K, including those doctors visiting from outside the UT. The council also warned that failure to comply will result in disciplinary action against the medical professional under the Professional Conduct, Etiquette & Ethics Regulations 2002. (Getty image)

The council president, in a statement, said it has come to the notice of the J&K Medical Council that private hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, clinical laboratories and blood banks located in Jammu and Kashmir are allowing some practitioners to operate without having registration with the J&K Medical Council, which is against the rules.

“The J&K Medical Council strongly urges all proprietors and managing directors of private hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, clinical laboratories and blood banks not to permit any doctor, whether from Jammu & Kashmir or outside, to practice or perform any investigation, procedure and surgeries in their establishments without having permanent registration or additional qualification registration, as required, from the J&K Medical Council,” the president said, adding, “Such actions violate the rules and constitute a serious breach of professional ethics and the code of conduct.”

“The J&K Medical Council has taken serious note of this to safeguard human lives. As such, all proprietors/in-charges of private hospitals/nursing homes/ diagnostic centres/ clinical laboratories/ blood banks are again reminded that they should first advise any doctor working without proper registration in Jammu & Kashmir to apply and acquire registration online from J&K Medical Council website www.jkmedicalcouncil.in to ensure the safety of human lives and not conducting any breach of professional conduct,” the statement read.

The council also warned that failure to comply will result in disciplinary action against the medical professional under the Professional Conduct, Etiquette & Ethics Regulations 2002.