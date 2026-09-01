J&K medical interns protest over low stipend, seek hike

The medical interns working in various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir went on a strike on Monday and protested in various government medical colleges (GMC) seeking increase in their monthly stipends which the doctors say are the ‘lowest in the country’.

Medical interns, including MBBS and BDS students, hold lit candles and shout slogans during an evening demonstration, in Srinagar, on Monday. (PTI)

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Hundreds of MBBS and BDS interns gathered in various GMCs of Kashmir and also at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical sciences, Bemina raising slogans like ‘equal work and equal pay’ and demanding enhancement in their stipends.

“For the past seven years our stipends have not been increased. It has remained at ₹12,300. We want it to be increased to ₹30,000. The interns work very hard for the welfare of the patients in hospitals but still they are paid peanuts,” said a protesting doctor at GMC Srinagar.

“In every other state or UT of the country, the stipends have increased to ₹25,000 and in some cases to ₹44,000,” he said.

The interns working in various health institutions of the Union territory are provided a monthly stipend of ₹12,300. The National Conference government in February had informed the legislative assembly that it has recommended enhancing the stipend from the existing ₹12,300 to ₹25,000 per month. But seven months down the line, there has been no increase in the stipends of the doctors.

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{{^usCountry}} Health minister Sakina Itoo acknowledged that the demand of the interns was genuine, saying that their issue was being processed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health minister Sakina Itoo acknowledged that the demand of the interns was genuine, saying that their issue was being processed. {{/usCountry}}

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“They have met me and we have processed their file. The file has gone to the finance department for its financial implications. It is under process,” she said.

“The demand is genuine and we are not saying it is wrong as there is too much inflation. There is a need to increase the stipend. The chief minister has also said this. The government is already working on this. They didn’t need to go on strike. Going on strike affects the patient-care,” she said.

The doctors said that they work 80-90 working hours in a week which is much higher than the people working from 10 am to 4 pm. They said that they approached the CM and Health Minister with their grievances but there was no action.

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“Even after announcing it in the assembly seven months ago, there has been no action on the ground with our stipend still the same,” said another doctor.

The interns have received support from various political parties.

J&K Congress president Tariq Karra wrote a letter to the CM seeking his intervention on the issue.

Dr Shahnawaz, a protesting intern, said MBBS and BDS interns across J&K had joined the strike over the long-pending demand.

“Our stipend has remained at around ₹12,300 for seven years. In several other states, interns are getting between ₹25,000 and ₹45,000. We are performing the same duties, including 24-hour and night shifts and rural postings, but are being paid only around ₹400 a day,” he said.

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He claimed their stipend was ₹12,300, whereas in several states it ranged from ₹30,000 to ₹45,000 or more.

The protest affected routine health services at the GMC OPD.