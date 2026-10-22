J&K medicos call off strike after Omar promises 100% stipend hike

After sustained protests and strikes by medical interns of Jammu and Kashmir for the enhancement of their stipends, the Omar Abdullah-led government on Wednesday heeded their demand and issued orders to raise the amount from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000 per month, an increase of over 100%. Following the orders, the medical interns called off their strike and welcomed the decision.

The ruling National Conference (NC) said that the decision was aimed to help the young doctors of the Union territory. (HT Photo for representation)

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The office of chief minister said that the government has formally notified the decision. “In a significant decision, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has formally notified the enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including foreign medical graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, effective October 1, 2026,” Abdullah’s office said.

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“Recognising the vital contribution of young medical professionals to J&K’s healthcare system, the decision provides much-needed financial support while acknowledging their dedication and commitment to patient care,” it said.

Saugat Biswas, commissioner secretary to the government, health and medical education department, in an order, said that the interns will get the new stipend with effect from October 1. The decision follows repeated protests and strikes by medical interns across government hospitals in the UT since August this year.

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{{^usCountry}} The ruling National Conference (NC) said that the decision was aimed to help the young doctors of the Union territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ruling National Conference (NC) said that the decision was aimed to help the young doctors of the Union territory. {{/usCountry}}

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Interns first launched a strike on August 30, arguing that their stipends were the lowest in the country. They suspended the protest on September 8 after health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo assured them of a revision within a month.

However, with no progress eight months after the government initially recommended the hike to the finance department during the February assembly session, the interns resumed a pen-down strike on Tuesday.

Following the end of the strike on Wednesday, Mohammad Momin Khan, president of the J&K chapter of the All India Medical Students’ Association, welcomed the stipend hike for MBBS and BDS interns.

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“We thank everyone including officials and politicians from the ruling as well as the opposition. They supported these doctors a lot. Now, our focus shifts to PG residents like MD, MS and MDS. If states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are paying PG doctors over ₹1lakh, why not government must address this disparity too” he said.

Dr Mohammad Akib Javid, joint secretary of the J&K chapter of All India Medical Students’ Association, thanked the CM and Itoo for approving the revision. “Today is a significant and proud moment for all MBBS and BDS interns of Jammu and Kashmir,” Javid said in a statement.

National Convenor of J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, also welcomed the decision. “The enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including FMGs, is a welcome and long-overdue decision. Many thanks to the CM for addressing this longstanding demand. The increase will provide much-needed financial relief and recognise the hard work of medical interns,” he said.

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Govt stands by its promises: Itoo

Health minister Sakina Itoo said that the government stands by its promises. “We stand by the promises we make, and we deliver on our commitments. This significant enhancement in the stipend of medical interns reflects our belief that the government is of the people, by the people and for the people. Grateful to the CM for this important decision that recognises the dedication of our young medical professionals and strengthens healthcare in J&K,” she said.