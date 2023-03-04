J&K: Narco-terror module busted in Poonch; 7kg heroin, 2 crore recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the recovery of 7kg heroin, nearly ₹2 crore and some arms and ammunition from a drug peddler’s house close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the recovery of 7kg heroin, nearly ₹ 2 crore and some arms and ammunition from a drug peddler’s house close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The peddler was identified as Rafi Dhana, alias Rafi Lala, who was detained under the Public Safety Act, Jammu zone ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

He said the police, along with components of the national crime agency and the CRPF, raided the house of Rafi near the LoC on specific information, leading to the recovery of 7kg heroin, over ₹2 crore and a pistol with one magazine and 10 rounds and seven rounds of SLR.

“The searches are still going on in the presence of magistrates and prominent citizens. The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated,” the ADGP said, adding a case has been registered at the Mandi police station and further investigation set into motion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}