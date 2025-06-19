J&K panel formed to examine quota issues tables report in cabinet meeting

The three-member committee, constituted to examine the issue of reservation, submitted its report during the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah chaired the cabinet meeting at civil secretariat Srinagar, details of which were not release by the government till the filing of the report.

National conference spokesperson chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that government will issue statement on the minutes of the cabinet meeting. Sources, however, said that report was tabled in the cabinet and the same has been sent to law department for advice.

The sub-committee drafted the reported within a time frame of six months.

Earlier J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and J&K’s health and education minister Sakina Ittoo informed that the report will be tabled in next cabinet meeting.

Last year in December J&K government had formed a committee to look into the issue of reservation and given six months to complete the report after different student groups and political parties demanded the government to make the report public as there were a lot of apprehensions within the people.

The three-member panel to review the policy, comprised education minister Sakina Itoo, forest minister Javed Ahmad Rana, and science and technology minister Satish Sharma.

In April the panel held a series of its meetings in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre meeting delegations and taking feedback.

The new reservation policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early last year, had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%.

After the elections, there were widespread demands for reversing the reservation policy in recruitment and admissions, including the protest by National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah, prompted the Omar Abdullah-led govt to form a panel for the same.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed ur Rahman Parra had asked the government to make the report public as soon as possible. People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone had termed this issue as a post-dated cheque for disaster