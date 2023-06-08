Terror funding: SIA, Jammu and Kashmir Police attach 124 properties

Acting tough against terror funding, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the J&K Police have attached 124 properties, including land and buildings, situated at 86 locations across the union territory during the last one year. These properties, 77 of which belong to Jamat-e-Islami, were established from proceeds of terror crimes or fund used in activities aimed at furtherance of secessionism.

Acting tough against terror funding, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached 124 properties, including land and buildings, situated at 86 locations across the union territory during the last one year. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the Jamaat was banned the different agencies of J&K Police have been identifying and then attaching properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islamia across J&K that includes party’s offices and lands in various districts which are registered in the names of office-bearers of the Jamaat.

In 2019, the a Centre imposed ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for a period of five years saying that the group was in “close touch” with militant groups. The Jamaat had been first banned in 1975 and then again in 1990.

A J&K government spokesman said that in consonance with the policy of the government for zero tolerance towards anti- state activities, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the executive wing of J&K Police has widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching 124 properties, land and buildings, situated across J&K at 86 locations. “These properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism-related cases, have been established prima facie to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities which are aimed at furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spokesman said that government invoked provisions of Section 8 and Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and executive wing of police, after orders from competent authorities designated under the UAPA, have set into motion legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties, by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction. “Nearly, 77 of these properties belong to proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami, which have been notified under Section 08 of UAPA in Case FIR number 17/2019 U/S 10, 11 and 13 UA (P) Act of Police Station Batamalo being investigated by SIA,” he said.

The spokesman said that government is exhibiting strong resolve against terrorism, the action, therefore, has been taken following due process of law, to deracinate the terror support system, as per requirements of international charters and conventions against terrorism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}