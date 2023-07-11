Former militants held in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested some former militants, Hurriyat members and others during a raid on a hotel where they were allegedly planning to revive banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Hurriyat Conference.

The arrests were made from Abi Guzar area of the Srinagar city. (Representational Photo)

In a late night tweet, Srinagar Police said that they took the group to police station Kothibagh. “A search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-terrorists of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar.They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification.Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & Hurriyat, “ the tweet said.

Earlier, the Itehad ul Muslimeen, in a statement, said its chairperson Moulana Masroor Ansari, who has been an executive member of moderate Hurriyat, was detained along with other participants during an Eid Milan gathering.

The arrests were made from Abi Guzar area of the city. The party said that the event was scheduled to take place at a hotel located near the Kothibagh Police Station. After abrogation of Article 370, security forces had launched massive crackdown against separatist leadership, even Hurriyat chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is still under house arrest. The offices of different separatist groups have been raided or closed.

