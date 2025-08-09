Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
J&K Police search 26 houses in terror crackdown in Kishtwar

ByPress Trust of India
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 02:49 pm IST

The raids on properties of terrorists operating from Pakistan came a day after similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in Doda district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat, alias Jehangir Saroori, in a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in Kishtwar district, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel conducting searches as part of a crackdown on 26 locations linked to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kishtwar district on Saturday. (X)
Besides Bhat, the raids targeted houses of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border, they said.

The raids in Kishtwar came a day after similar searches were conducted at 15 locations in nearby Doda district.

The officials said police teams carried out searches at 26 locations across Kishtwar district.

The properties raided include Bhat’s house, who had joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the 1990s and is considered the longest surviving terrorist.

