J&K schools asked to start morning assemblies with National Anthem

School education authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to bring ‘uniformity’ in morning assemblies of the schools and have issued a guideline to begin the day with National Anthem and have listed topics to be discussed for ‘compulsory’ awareness talks. School education authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to bring ‘uniformity’ in morning assemblies of the schools and have issued a guideline to begin the day with National Anthem and have listed topics to be discussed for ‘compulsory’ awareness talks. (HT File photo/ Representational image)

The school education department has issued a circular on Wednesday titled ‘guidelines for conduct of morning assemblies in schools’.

The guidelines have been issued as the morning assemblies ‘kick-start a school day on a positive note and to instil a sense of unity and discipline amongst students’.

The circular, issued by principal secretary Alok Kumar, claimed that “such significant ritual/tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of J&K UT.”

“In order to maintain uniformity, it is impressed upon all the stakeholders to, henceforth; conduct morning assemblies across the respective schools as per the given guidelines,” it said.

The duration of the morning assembly has been fixed as 20 minutes when all students and teachers shall assemble at the designated area. “Morning assembly shall begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol,” it said.

The circular stated that in order to inculcate leadership qualities and upgrade the skills of the students as mandated under NEP-2020, three to four students and teachers shall compulsorily give awareness or motivational talks.

“Character Education: Discussions on values like honesty, respect, and responsibility, duty, citizenship and constitutional values,” it listed besides pointing out other issues for discussion.

It also asked for talks on tackling the drug menace through a multifaceted approach involving education, prevention, treatment, and addressing underlying social and economic factors through efforts and collaboration at various levels.

“Special emphasis needs to be given on sensitizing the students about the deleterious effects of narcotics and psychotropic substances (NDPS) on mental and physical wellbeing,” it said.

The circular said that it believes morning assemblies ‘conducted on above said lines will not only instil a sense of pride in our national identity but also promotes discipline and unity amongst students’.

“As such, both teacher(s) and students are called upon to perform this onerous responsibility, which shall steer and uplift the mood of the entire school with ease and grace,” it said.