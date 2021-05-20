Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K sees 3% rise in recovery rate in 10 days
chandigarh news

J&K sees 3% rise in recovery rate in 10 days

The region also recorded 4,169 fresh infections, pushing J&K’s case count to 2,60,057; The month of May has clocked the highest monthly infections and fatalities at 83,974 and 1,140, respectively, while 60,640 people recovered from the virus.
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
A health worker collecting a woman’s nasal swab outside her home in Budgam on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Sixty-seven people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the Union territory’s death toll to 3,422 , of which 1,140 people have lost their lives this month .

The region also recorded 4,169 fresh infections, pushing J&K’s case count to 2,60,057. As many as 4,042 people recuperated — 2,509 from Kashmir and 1,533 from Jammu — taking the total recoveries to 2,06,081. The recovery rate has improved from 76% on May 9 to 79.2%.

Of the 67 deaths in the UT, 41 were reported in Jammu division and 26 in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 2,651 are from Kashmir, 1,518 are from Jammu, and 30 are travellers. Dr Ishrat Hussain Dar, professor of medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, said the second coronavirus wave is highly infectious.“It is mostly targeting the younger people and leaving trail of deaths. People should protect themselves and their families by wearing triple surgical or cotton masks and avoid filter masks,” he said.

The month of May has clocked the highest monthly infections and fatalities at 83,974 and 1,140, respectively, while 60,640 people recovered from the virus.

Officials said with 674 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 499 in Jammu district, 393 in Budgam, 333 in Baramulla, 255 in Anantnag and 215 in Bandipora. The number of active cases has reached 50,554, officials said.

Asking people to get vaccinated, Dr Kailash Singh, assistant professor of surgery, Government Medical College, Jammu, said, “Studies have shown that 93% of the Covid fatalities were seen among people who were not vaccinated while the remaining had only received a single shot,” he said.

Srinagar and Jammu have together contributed around 1.06 lakh cases and 1,619 deaths. With 904 fatalities, Jammu has taken over Srinagar, which has logged 715 deaths.

GMC Kathua self-sufficient in O2 needs

JAMMU The establishment of a 2,250 LPM ( litres per minute) oxygen generation plant has helped Government Medical College, Kathua, become self sufficient in its medical oxygen needs. The hospital has also stocked 346 D-Type and 120 B-type oxygen cylinders as a buffer to meet any exigency. GMC Kathua principal Dr Anjali Nadir said 50 oxygen concentrators had also been received, which are being utilised for patient care in Covid isolation wards.

An additional 750 LPM capacity oxygen generation plant and a 1,000 LPM capacity plant have been sanctioned for GMC Kathua , which will scale up the capacity to 4,000 LPM and also help increasing the number of oxygen supported beds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP