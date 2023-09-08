J&K skill dept launches new logo, NEP curriculum for third semester students

Skill development department commissioner secretary Saurabh Bhagat on Friday launched a new logo for the directorate of skill development and NEP-2020 curriculum for the third semester students at ITIs and polytechnics. Appointment letters to a batch of 66 students from ITIs were also issued for their placements in a multi-national company.

Skill development department commissioner secretary Saurabh Bhagat reviewed the working of ITIs and polytechnics in a meeting held at the Directorate of Skill Development, Srinagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhagat reviewed the working of ITIs and polytechnics in a meeting held at the Directorate of Skill Development, Srinagar.

Skill development director Sudershan Kumar gave a detailed presentation regarding ongoing civil works under Capex for ITIs and polytechnic, training schemes, admissions, present status of implementation of schemes — STRIVE, PPP scheme, Model ITI among others.

Bhagat, according to an official statement, also e-inaugurated examination hall at ITI RS Pura, renovated administrative block of ITI Uri, 25 MW sub-station in Government ITI, Poonch, macadamisation (black topping) of interior roads of Government Polytechnic Budgam, cabin facilities for staff of Government Polytechnic Kulgam.