J&K transforming into tourism capital from terrorism capital: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that J&K, which was known as the ‘terrorism capital’ is rapidly transforming into the ‘tourism capital’.

Chugh, who is in-charge of the J&K BJP unit and BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina welcomed retired IGP, CRPF, Sudhir Singh Dogra, Col (retd) Gurbaksh Singh and Amrit Kour to the BJP. Chugh said the BJP government at the Centre was committed to the development and safety of J&K,” he said, adding that the PM has also promised early polls in J&K.

Condemning former CM Mehbooba for “anti-national utterances”, Chugh said, “It was J&K’s misfortune that these dynasties ruined development in the region and whenever the public solicited a response, they started speaking the language of China and Pakistan.”

Cong should come clean on remarks made by Sidhu’s advisers

He also said the statements made by Sidhu’s advisers were similar to what Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief General Q J Bajwa have been telling India.

“The Congress should clarify its stand on the statement of its Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors on social media platforms that India has occupied Kashmir. This is a seven-decade-long narrative of Pakistan,” Chugh. Ravinder Raina said, “Parties like the National Conference, Congress and PDP enjoyed the privileges of the power corridors, but did nothing to empower democracy at grass roots level.

Terrorism, separatism Cong’s gifts: Bali Bhagat

Senior BJP leader and former minister Bali Bhagat on Thursday lashed out both at Congress and PDP and said that both the parties are behind the prevailing unrest in J&K.

The former minister said that Pt Jawaharlal Nehru gave terrorism and separatism to the country by mishandling Kashmir situation and the PDP, “which is an offspring of Hurriyat, is prorogating anti-India sentiments .