Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K transforming into tourism capital from terrorism capital: Tarun Chugh
chandigarh news

J&K transforming into tourism capital from terrorism capital: Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh said the Congress should clarify its stand on the recent controversial remarks made by the advisers of the party’s Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pakistan.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:56 AM IST
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh in Jammu. (PTI)

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that J&K, which was known as the ‘terrorism capital’ is rapidly transforming into the ‘tourism capital’.

Chugh, who is in-charge of the J&K BJP unit and BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina welcomed retired IGP, CRPF, Sudhir Singh Dogra, Col (retd) Gurbaksh Singh and Amrit Kour to the BJP. Chugh said the BJP government at the Centre was committed to the development and safety of J&K,” he said, adding that the PM has also promised early polls in J&K.

Condemning former CM Mehbooba for “anti-national utterances”, Chugh said, “It was J&K’s misfortune that these dynasties ruined development in the region and whenever the public solicited a response, they started speaking the language of China and Pakistan.”

Cong should come clean on remarks made by Sidhu’s advisers

He also said the statements made by Sidhu’s advisers were similar to what Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief General Q J Bajwa have been telling India.

“The Congress should clarify its stand on the statement of its Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors on social media platforms that India has occupied Kashmir. This is a seven-decade-long narrative of Pakistan,” Chugh. Ravinder Raina said, “Parties like the National Conference, Congress and PDP enjoyed the privileges of the power corridors, but did nothing to empower democracy at grass roots level.

RELATED STORIES

Terrorism, separatism Cong’s gifts: Bali Bhagat

Senior BJP leader and former minister Bali Bhagat on Thursday lashed out both at Congress and PDP and said that both the parties are behind the prevailing unrest in J&K.

The former minister said that Pt Jawaharlal Nehru gave terrorism and separatism to the country by mishandling Kashmir situation and the PDP, “which is an offspring of Hurriyat, is prorogating anti-India sentiments .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

269 fresh Covid cases in HP

Feud has hurt us, need local panel to sort it out: Partap Bajwa

‘No-means-no’ campaign against hydel projects resounds across Kinnaur

Safeguards for mega monetisation plan’s success
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP