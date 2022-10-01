Jobless man found hanging from tree at Chandigarh’s Rose Garden

A 42-year-old jobless man was found hanging from a tree at Rose Garden, Sector 16, on Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene after receiving information around 6.30 am. They rushed the man to GMSH, Sector 16, but he was declared brought dead.

A car key was found on his person. After a brief search, police traced the car to the parking of Rose Garden and recovered a suicide note from it. Written in Punjabi, it stated that he was suffering from depression and no one was responsible for his extreme step.

On contacting the deceased’s family, police found that he was jobless. He hailed from Tarn Taran, and was living in Sector 19 with his wife and a son, who was in Class 10.

Police said there was no injury mark on the body, so prima facie no foul play was suspected. But an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

