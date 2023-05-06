Ludhiana: Cops to rope in locals to create awareness against drugs, cyber crime

The police department will rope in locals for the Saanjh programme under the Saanjh community partnership programme. The selected volunteers will help the police officials in resolving family disputes and creating awareness against drug abuse, domestic violence and cybercrime.

he volunteer will help the police in community-based awareness programmes, including gender equality, awareness over drugs, drug de-addiction, cybercrime and resolving family disputes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The volunteers would not get any salary from the department, but they have to go through an interview process to get selected.

According to the police, the applicant should be a graduate. Professionals and retired government officials will get preference. Interested candidates can apply online for Saanjh Citizen associate post till May 15.

The candidates would have to appear before the commissioner of police or senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the city for an interview. The volunteers would be deputed in different Saanjh Kendras of police to assist the officials.

Further, the officer added that the volunteer will help the police in community-based awareness programmes, including gender equality, awareness over drugs, drug de-addiction, cybercrime and resolving family disputes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the police had roped in volunteers in the child and women cell to help the police in resolving family disputes. The police have also roped in volunteers during lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city. The volunteers helped the police in implementing the lockdown. Volunteers are already helping the traffic police personnel in managing the flow of traffic in the city.