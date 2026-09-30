Joshi seeks Kataria’s intervention in restoring UT pool for PG medical admissions

Mayor Saurabh Joshi wrote to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria seeking his intervention to restore the UT Chandigarh pool for medical post graduate admissions at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The judgement eliminates the practice of reserving 50% of postgraduate medical seats in state-run colleges for residents of a state. (HT File)

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Joshi pointed out that many students belonging to Chandigarh pursue their MBBS degrees from medical colleges outside the city through the all-India admission process. He requested that eligible city students be given an opportunity to compete for PG seats at GMCH-32 based on NEET-PG merit, subject to eligibility conditions approved by the competent authority and applicable court directions.

The mayor also referred to the 10-year schooling criterion recommended by the GMCH expert committee and requested the competent authorities to examine the recommendation while finalising the eligibility framework for the UT Chandigarh pool.

Last year, the Supreme Court, in the case of Tanvi Behl vs Shrey Goel and others struck down domicile-based reservations in postgraduate medical admissions under the state quota.

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{{^usCountry}} The judgement eliminates the practice of reserving 50% of postgraduate medical seats in state-run colleges for residents of a state. A GMCH-32 faculty explained that after the Supreme Court order, admission to PG medical seats is based on two criteria: 50% of seats are for the all-India quota and 50% are for the state quota. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judgement eliminates the practice of reserving 50% of postgraduate medical seats in state-run colleges for residents of a state. A GMCH-32 faculty explained that after the Supreme Court order, admission to PG medical seats is based on two criteria: 50% of seats are for the all-India quota and 50% are for the state quota. {{/usCountry}}

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Students who have passed out from state-run medical colleges qualify for the state quota in PG medical admission in the state. For instance, an undergraduate student who passed from GMCH-32 will be eligible for admission under the state quota rather than a resident of Chandigarh.