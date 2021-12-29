Junior tennis tournament: Top seed Deepam enters quarter-finals

Top seed Deepam Malik outplayed Anhad Singh Oberai 6-0,6-2 in the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinal tie during the AITA National Ranking Championship for U-16 being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Tuesday. In other boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinal matches, third seed Sidhant Sharma ousted Agnivesh Bhardwaj 6-1, 6-0 while fourth seed Ekamjeet Singh Cheema prevailed over Gurbaaz Singh 6-1, 6-4 to surge ahead in the quarter-finals.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Sub-junior badminton tournament to start in Panchkula from Jan 2

As many as 880 boys and 550 girls will compete in the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial Sub Junior (U-15, U-17) Badminton Ranking Tournament at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, and Sports Complex in Sector 38, Chandigarh, from January 2 to 9. The tournament will be organised by Sports Promotion Society, Panchkula, under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, while addressing a press conference regarding the event, said that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal will inaugurate the tournament.

Scooter containing ₹1.25 lakh stolen

Two motorcycle-borne people stole an Activa scooter containing ₹1.25 lakh from a wholesale confectionary dealer in Manimajra on Tuesday. The complaint, Ved Parkash, a resident of Sector 32, told the police that he had parked his scooter outside his house after collecting payment of ₹1.25 lakh from a client. He added that he had left the keys in the vehicle. After some time, he saw two people on a bike ride away with the scooter.

27 days on, FIR lodged for theft of scooter

As many as 27 days after the complaint was filed, the Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR in the theft of a scooter from outside an educational institute in sector 17, Chandigarh. The complaint, A female resident of Sector 15, said that an unknown person stole her scooter bearing Chandigarh registration number from outside Touch Stone Education Centre in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on December 1.

Husband among 4 booked for abetment to suicide after woman ends life

The husband, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nephew of a 22-year-old woman from Chota Trilokpur village have been booked for abetment to suicide after she hung herself on Saturday. In 2019, woman had married the main accused, identified as Salim. For one year, there were no issues, but marital problems developed after that. A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim’s father, Amrik of Dera Bassi. He told the police that after his daughter hung herself, her husband and in-laws tried to take her body to a private hospital to hide the incident.

Mohali F&CC approves devp works worth ₹19 cr

The finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday approved work orders worth ₹19 crore and passed estimates of development works worth ₹2 crore. The meeting of the committee was being chaired by mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu and senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, municipal commissioner Kamal Garg were also present on the occasion.

Vicky Middukhera murder: Victim’s brother writes to Shah seeking justice

Seeking speedy justice and security for his family, the brother of murdered Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera has written to Union home minister Amit Shah. Middukhera was killed in broad daylight on August 7, 2021, in Sector 71, Mohali, by armed assailants. Four shooters came to eliminate Middukhera, out of which two executed the killings whereas other two were waiting in a car nearby. Out of all the four, two shooters were of Bhola-Latth gang and other two were of Bambiha gang run by Gaurav Padial, but police are yet to arrest the main accused.

Two booked for selling property attached with ED

A resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh, lost ₹87 lakh to two brothers , who tried to sell him a house already attached by Enforcement Directorate. In his complaint, Anil Kumar, said that he entered into an agreement with Vinit and Nishant Goyal, both residents of Sector 27, to buy 50% share in a house in Sector 20, Chandigarh. He said that the deal was finalised for total sale consideration of Rs. 1.20 crore. Both Vinit and Nishant told him that the property is free from all encumbrances. On their assurance, the complainant paid ₹87 lakh in instalments to them between April 4, 2017 to June 15, 2017, but accused kept delaying handing over the papers of the property. Later, the complainant came to know that the property was already attached by the Enforcement Director, Chandigarh, much before the deal was finalised.

Woman, mother booked for abetment to suicide

Mohali A 30-year-old Kurali man commited suicide after alleged harassment by his wife and mother-in-law, both residents of Hoshiarpur. The deceased’s father said his son got married in May 2018. He said that his son’s wife had got a false complaint lodged against him and had even shifted to her mother’s house. The suicide came to light after deceased did not answer his father’s phone on Monday and when his neighbour went to check, they found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered.

P’kula biker mowed down by truck

Mohali A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck at Panchkula light point near Zirakpur. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Sector 28, Panchkula. In his complaint, the deceased’s brother-in-law, Aval Luharia of Bathinda, told the police that that Yogesh was on his way to pick him up from Zirakpur at about 9pm, when a truck coming from behind hit him. His head was crushed under the rear tyre of the truck. He was rushed to Dhakoli hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police, on basis of the truck’s registration number, are now trying to trace the accused. A case has been registered.

