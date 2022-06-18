Just 27.2mm rain inundates Ludhiana

Though the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) had claimed that 90% of road gullies have already been cleaned ahead of the onset of monsoon, just 27.2mm rain left the city inundated on Friday. Even Panj Peer Road, which falls under mayor Balkar Sandhu’s ward, was not bereft of the problem. This, even as authorities had earlier claimed that they had found a solution to the waterlogging problem on Panj Peer Road by cleaning an internal drain crossing the area. Karamjit, a resident, said the problem has been persisting for the past several years and repeated pleas to authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

Others areas which saw waterlogging include Chandigarh Road, Transport Nagar, Dholewal Chowk, Gill road, old GT Road among other areas.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected the cleaning work at Buddha Nullah on Friday. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi also joined Aggarwal during the inspection. During her three-hour visit, Aggarwal directed the officials to depute staff in low-lying areas to expedite the process of draining out accumulated rainwater. There are over 170 low-lying areas in the city which witnesses acute water-logging. Aggarwal said the MC has established a flood control room (0161-2749120), which will remain operational 24/7 till September 30 to deal with complaints related to water-logging.