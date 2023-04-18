Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, the senior most judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court, was on Tuesday appointed its acting chief justice. Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting chief justice of Himachal HC

His appointment will come into effect from April 20 upon the retirement of Justice Sabina, the incumbent acting chief justice.

A notification to the effect was issued by the Union ministry of law and justice.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, senior-most puisne Judge of Himachal Pradesh high court, to perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of that high court with effect from April 20 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sabina, acting chief justice, Himachal Pradesh high court,” states the notification.

Law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet, “I extend my best wishes to him.”

Born in 1964 in Rohru tehsil of Shimla, Justice Chauhan did his schooling from Bishop Cotton School. He graduated with honours from DAV College, Chandigarh, and thereafter obtained degree in law from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in 1989 and joined the chamber of Lala Chhabil Dass and practised in all branches of law.

He served as standing counsel-cum-legal adviser to the HP State Electricity Board Ltd. Earlier, he was the standing counsel-cum-legal adviser to HP State Civil Supplies Corporation. Justice Chauhan had been actively associated with legal aid programmes and remained a member of lok adalats.

He was appointed amicus-curiae by the high court in important cases relating to the violation of environmental laws by hydel projects and ropeways, besides the ban on plastic and tobacco products, implementation of solid waste management projects and framing of the state’s road construction policy.

He was elevated as additional judge of the high court and assumed office on February 23, 2014. He took oath as the high court judge on November 30, 2014.