Mohali: Minor raped, ‘juvenile’ accused booked

The local police have booked a suspected ‘juvenile’ on charges of raping a 16-year-old here on Sunday. The accused and his family fled the city after he discovered that the victim was four-month pregnant.

According to the FIR, the victim told the Mohali police that the accused befriended her and used to visit her house in the presence of her parents. (Getty images)

The police have booked the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Balongi police station, said SHO Parivinkal Grewal.

“The accused is also suspected to be a minor, but we are verifying the details,” the SHO official added.

According to the FIR, the victim told the police that the accused befriended her and used to visit her house in the presence of her parents.

The victim, a class 11 student, said one day, the accused came to her house when she was alone and raped her. Later, the accused raped her on a few more occasions. A few days later, the girl realised she was pregnant. When she told the accused about the pregnancy, he and his family fled from the city and are absconding since then. The girl shared the incident with her mother, who later took the girl to a hospital to get the child aborted.

The hospital staff reported the matter to the police. The cops recorded the victims’ statements and registered a case against the accused.

