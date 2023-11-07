Kabaddi meet coming up in Panchkula in December

The Sports Promotion Society will organise a district-level kabaddi tournament in Panchkula on December 2 and 3.

MLA Gian Chand Gupta addressing the press at Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Sector 5 on Monday, society’s chairman and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the two-day tournament will be organised at the sports stadium in Naggal village.

The winning team will be awarded ₹51,000, the first runner-up ₹31,000 and the second runner-up ₹21,000. Apart from this, the best catcher, best raider and best all-rounder player will be given cash awards of ₹5,100 each.

The society will also organise a walkathon on January 12 on National Youth Day and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Gupta said the main objective of organising these events was to motivate the youth to pursue sports.

He added that the Badminton Association of India had also given permission to the Badminton Association of Haryana to organise a national level-badminton competition in Panchkula district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON