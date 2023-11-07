Kabaddi meet coming up in Panchkula in December
Addressing a press conference in Sector 5 on Monday, society’s chairman and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the two-day tournament will be organised at the sports stadium in Naggal village
The Sports Promotion Society will organise a district-level kabaddi tournament in Panchkula on December 2 and 3.
The winning team will be awarded ₹51,000, the first runner-up ₹31,000 and the second runner-up ₹21,000. Apart from this, the best catcher, best raider and best all-rounder player will be given cash awards of ₹5,100 each.
The society will also organise a walkathon on January 12 on National Youth Day and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
Gupta said the main objective of organising these events was to motivate the youth to pursue sports.
He added that the Badminton Association of India had also given permission to the Badminton Association of Haryana to organise a national level-badminton competition in Panchkula district.