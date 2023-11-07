Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kabaddi meet coming up in Panchkula in December

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 07, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Addressing a press conference in Sector 5 on Monday, society's chairman and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the two-day tournament will be organised at the sports stadium in Naggal village

The Sports Promotion Society will organise a district-level kabaddi tournament in Panchkula on December 2 and 3.

MLA Gian Chand Gupta addressing the press at Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Sector 5 on Monday, society’s chairman and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the two-day tournament will be organised at the sports stadium in Naggal village.

The winning team will be awarded 51,000, the first runner-up 31,000 and the second runner-up 21,000. Apart from this, the best catcher, best raider and best all-rounder player will be given cash awards of 5,100 each.

The society will also organise a walkathon on January 12 on National Youth Day and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Gupta said the main objective of organising these events was to motivate the youth to pursue sports.

He added that the Badminton Association of India had also given permission to the Badminton Association of Haryana to organise a national level-badminton competition in Panchkula district.

