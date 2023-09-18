Kaithal couple held for killing daughter

Police on Sunday arrested a couple for allegedly killing their 20-year-old daughter and cremating her body in a village under Kalayat police station.

The SHO said that the couple were produced in a local court and sent to one-day police remand for interrogation. (iStock)

Kalayat station house officer (SHO) Rohtash said that the accused couple were arrested after they, along with other family members, were booked under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

An FIR had been registered against family members of the girl on the complaint of exemptee head constable Suresh Kumar, who claimed that he got a tip-off that the victim had an affair with a youth of Hisar district. According to the FIR, the girl and the boy were planning to elope on Thursday, but the family members of the girl came to know about it and allegedly killed her and cremated her body.

The SHO said that the couple were produced in a local court and sent to one-day police remand for interrogation.

The mother of the boy has filed a police complaint alleging that her son has been missing since Thursday. She accused the family members of the girl of thrashing him and snatching his bike when he went to meet the girl. Kaithal deputy superintendent of police Sajjan Singh on Saturday said that the police had got information that the boy is safe and in touch with his family.

