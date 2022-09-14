Kaithal IED seizure: Vij points finger at Pak

: Commending the efforts of police for timely recovery of explosives in Kaithal, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that all such activities are being orchestrated from Pakistan.

The special task force of Haryana police on Monday recovered 1.5 kg RDX along with one detonator, a switch and a battery, which was fixed in a box, from a roadside near Titram village in Kaithal district on Monday.

“Firstly, RDX were found in Ambala’s Sadopur and later our police tracked them (terrorists) in Karnal, where heavy ammunition was seized from their vehicle. Now, explosives were found in Kaithal. All these activities are being managed from Pakistan,” Vij added.

The minister further said that in the recent cases of threatening calls to MLAs, a link was established to the neighbouring country. ENDS