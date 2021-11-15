Kaithal JJP leader booked for rape on woman ASI’s complaint

A local Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader has been booked for rape following a complaint by a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Kaithal.

The woman also alleged that Sandeep Garhi and his wife forcibly gave her abortion pills in December last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the FIR, the woman separated from her husband in January 2016 and came in contact with Garhi, who allegedly promised to marry her. Later, the FIR said, Garhi came to the woman’s residence and gave her juice laced with sedatives. She fell unconscious and he raped her, she alleged, adding that the accused also clicked her obscene pictures and videos and threatened to make them viral.

When she got pregnant in 2020, Ghari refused to marry her saying he was already married and was a father of two children, the woman ASI alleged.

She further alleged that Garhi stole 200gms of gold ornaments from her house in December 2018.

A case under Sections 377, 506, 380, 313, 509, 34, 354 C and 37 of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the city police station against Ghari, his wife Suman and friend Gaurav Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaithal city police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar said the FIR has been registered and investigation is on.

Garhi advocate Baljinder Malik termed the allegations baseless and accused the woman ASI was trying to extort money from his client.

JJP spokesperson refused to comment on the issue saying it was not related to the party and let police investigate the case as per law.