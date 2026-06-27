Kaithal private school faces derecognition for barring Class 5 girl over unpaid fee

Haryana minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shyam Singh Rana on Friday ordered the cancellation of recognition of a private school in Kaithal for allegedly preventing a girl from appearing in her Class 5 examination due to non-payment of fees.

Rana said the government was committed to ensuring that no child, especially a girl, is deprived of education due to financial difficulties. (HT Photo for representation)

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The matter came up during a meeting of the district grievance redressal committee at RKSD College auditorium. The minister heard 12 complaints, of which six grievances were resolved on the spot, while the remaining six were deferred to the next meeting.

One of the complainant Poonam Devi, a widow from Guliyana village, alleged that a private school in Kakaut village did not allow her daughter to appear for the Class 5 examination because her family could not pay the fees due to the financial crisis.

According to a statement, the school also allegedly expelled the student and refused to issue a school leaving certificate (SLC), unless ₹30,000 was cleared. Officials of the Kaithal education department informed the committee that the student has since been admitted to another school.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking serious note of the incident, Rana directed the education department to initiate the process for cancellation of the school’s recognition and send a recommendation to the higher authorities for immediate action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking serious note of the incident, Rana directed the education department to initiate the process for cancellation of the school’s recognition and send a recommendation to the higher authorities for immediate action. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said that denying education to a girl child was unacceptable and contrary to the spirit of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Rana said the government was committed to ensuring that no child, especially a girl, is deprived of education due to financial difficulties.