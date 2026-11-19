The Kaithal police arrested two men for allegedly cheating a retired teacher of ₹1.23 crore by keeping her under “digital arrest” through WhatsApp video calls.

During the said proceedings, the victim was also allegedly told to transfer all her bank amount to a government bank account for verification. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Piyush Tiwari of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Bhagalpur in Bihar.

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According to cyber crime police inspector Sandeep Kumar, the accused reportedly posed as police officials and legal authorities to cheat the Kaithal woman. The inspector said that out of the cheated ₹1.23 crore, police have frozen around ₹40 lakh.

According to a complaint, the victim received a phone call on November 3 from a person claiming that a bank account in her name at Canara Bank had been used to receive money linked to fraud cases.

“When she denied having any such account, the caller allegedly threatened her with arrest. On November 4, she received a WhatsApp call from another person posing as a police officer named Vijay Khanna. He claimed that an arrest warrant had been issued against her and sent her a forged warrant bearing an official-looking seal,” the inspector said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said that the fraudsters asked her to remain in front of the camera and avoid contacting anyone as she was under “digital arrest”. The accused allegedly introduced her to Rahul Garg, who posed as a fake advocate and staged a mock court hearing over a video call. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said that the fraudsters asked her to remain in front of the camera and avoid contacting anyone as she was under “digital arrest”. The accused allegedly introduced her to Rahul Garg, who posed as a fake advocate and staged a mock court hearing over a video call. {{/usCountry}}

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During the said proceedings, the victim was also allegedly told to transfer all her bank amount to a government bank account for verification.

“She was assured that the money would be returned if she was found innocent. Believing their claims, she transferred ₹33 lakh through RTGS to their account. She subsequently transferred around ₹90 lakh from her Kisan Vikas Patras to her SBI account, out of which another ₹50 lakh was transferred to their account on November 7. The accused later told her to transfer another ₹40 lakh to another bank account,” the cop said.

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Police said that the fraud continued until November 8, when her son arrived home and she disclosed the entire episode to him, who spoke with the callers only to realise about the fraud.

Following registration of the criminal case, the police held Pankaj on November 13 from Bihar. Investigators said that Pankaj runs a garments shop and allegedly began providing bank accounts to the fraudsters on a a commission basis, as he suffered losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, based on his disclosure, Piyush was arrested in the NCR on November 14. He was produced before a court and subsequently remanded for five days, while the other suspect was remanded for two.